The Edge to host 24-hour Gaming Marathon in aid of Yellow Door

Here at The Edge, we have decided to host a 24-hour live-streamed gaming event in an attempt to raise awareness and funds for the Southampton based charity Yellow Door. “Established in 1985, Yellow Door are a friendly, non-judgmental charity specialising in supporting people who have experienced, or are at risk of domestic or sexual abuse” while “aiming to prevent and relieve distress resulting from abuse and interpersonal harm through a range of services and interventions.”

With the event set up by Jack Nash and Louise Chase, it will stream from 8 am on June 20th till 8 am on June 21st via Twitch. Featuring a host of games including Assassins Creed: Syndicate, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth and newly released Valorant, the event will see current Editors and writers streaming after one another in an attempt to reach the goal of £500.

While speaking to Jack Nash about why he and Louise decided to do a 24-hour live-stream, he said:

“We decided to set up the fundraiser as we’re all sat at home playing video games during lockdown so why not do something amazing for charity while doing something we love!”

When we asked him what motivated the choice to support the local charity Yellow Door, he said:

“We were torn between a few different charities, however we settled on Yellow Door as we wanted to do something local, and with the current world situation, those in abusive domestic situations need our support now more than ever.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic which saw the UK enter lockdown, Dr Kluge in association with WHO brought to attention that there had been a startling 60 per cent increase in the number emergency calls made by women who were subject to domestic abuse or violence in their households when compared to the figures from April 2019. It is women and other individuals in situations such as these that the Yellow Door aims to help.

With the live-stream set to take place in less than a week, here are those currently confirmed to be taking place in the event, along with some of the games they will be playing:

Jack Nash (Current Editor) – Apex Legends, Valorant and Overwatch

Louise Chase (Current Culture Editor) – Assasins Creed: Syndicate and Valiant Hearts

Alice Fortt (Upcoming Records Editor) – Undertale

Ellis Murrell (Writer and former Culture Editor) – The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Eduard Gafton (Writer) – Journey

Menno Kramer (Edge’s Technological Whiz)

So join us for a 24-hours of gaming and a sleepless night in aid of Yellow Door and feel free to donate by clicking here.