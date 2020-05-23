Southampton musicians raise £2,000 in ‘Singathon’ for Yellow Door

The other day we reported that a group of Southampton musicians – including University of Southampton alumni – had organised a 24-hour ‘Singathon’ to raise money for local charity Yellow Door. The event was an enormous success, and at the time of writing has raised £2,000!

Despite technical difficulties which resulted in having to move the stream from YouTube to Facebook, all 30 performers were well received by audiences, with some even performing in the early hours of the morning. In total, there were 48 half-hour long performances.

In a video on the event’s Facebook page, organiser Imy Brighty-Potts said: ‘We set out with the intention of raising £250 for Yellow Door, and it ended up rising so quickly. […] Yellow Door are incredible and what they do is absolutely life-changing for some people – no-one should have to go through what these people go through, but Yellow Door are there when it does happen and we are so, so happy to have raised this much money for them.” Yellow Door help victims of domestic and sexual abuse, a service which is especially vital during this lockdown as home is not a safe place for everyone.

You can rewatch some performances on the event’s Facebook page. Donations are being accepted until Wednesday 27th May, so if you’d like to contribute visit their JustGiving page. For more information on the work Yellow Door do, click here.