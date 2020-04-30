Ubisoft announces details of new Assassin’s Creed title

The first information for the next instalment of the Assassin’s Creed franchise was announced yesterday.

Starting at 1pm GMT an eight-hour art stream was conducted on the franchise’s official Twitch account, where a teaser art piece was drawn from scratch by artist Boss Logic. The piece, with a faceless male figure in the centre, splits two different scenes – one an icy setting with ships, and another a pitched battle against a burning castle in the background.

At the end of the stream it was announced that the title for the new game would be Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and a trailer would be coming the day after (Thursday April 30th). The stream itself reached a peak of 60,000 watchers, and was one of the most-watched art streams on Twitch.

The trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on April 30th at 4 pm. Catch the timelapse of the art stream below: