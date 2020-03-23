Nostalgic News: Pretty Woman was released 30 years ago

Pretty Woman sees a millionaire Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) fall for prostitute Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts). Despite being from two completely different worlds they fall in love as they realise they have more in common than what society would have let them think. The movie itself is shockingly innocent, sweet and romantic and is arguably the adult version of the Cinderella story. Though the theme of prostitution plays a huge role in the film, it does this in a sensible manner and portrays Vivian as loveable and someone who is more than her profession. This makes Pretty Woman the pinnacle of the rom-com genre, it tells a beautiful love story, that no other Hollywood film can truly master. This movie will go down in history, and although some themes may be outdated, it’s hard not to fall in love with this heartfelt comedy – it would be a “Big mistake. Big. Huge”.

