Nostalgic News: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was released 5 years ago

This year marks five years since Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt made its way onto screens. After its debut on Netflix, it quickly became a favourite amongst many people with its short, witty and binge-able episodes. Written by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the unbeatable and light-hearted nature of their humour was shown through excellently casted characters and peculiar storylines. The plot followed the life of the titular Kimmy Schmidt, who is thrown into the bustling New York lifestyle after spending 15 years trapped in a bunker. Those who were trapped with her have their own quirks, but none like her new associates and best friends, Titus, Jacqueline, and Lillian. This is perhaps the only series that ended in a completely satisfying way that felt quite unsatisfying because it was hard to accept it was over. While covering a huge range of topics, the show approached all with decorum and was truly special.

Watch the trailer below: