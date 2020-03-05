Nostalgic News: Alice in Wonderland was released 10 years ago

Arguably starting Disney’s craze of revisiting or remaking everything; Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland defied all expectations and critical odds as it marked itself as an innovative and genuinely charming romp through Lewis Carroll’s world a second time in the stratosphere of film. As the second highest-grossing film of 2010 and ranked in the top 200 highest-grossing list of all time, the film was a huge success that still captivates ten years on. As a new spin on the nonsensical world and combining it with the auteurship of Tim Burton, the film created a beautifully imagined and surrealistic landscape that became the backdrop to the loveable and recognisable characters that households had been familiar with for over 150 years. It was somehow new and exciting, accentuated by captivating performances from Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, and Anne Hatheway; helping to bring the darker and more nuanced imagining to life while never compromising on the family-fun aesthetic that was so vital. It was a film that made up my childhood as well as many other children at the time and one that only increases as the years tick by and the nostalgia steadily grows.

Watch the trailer below: