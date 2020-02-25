Peter Kay announces comeback after nearly three years

Peter Kay is returning to the stage and bringing back his Dance For Life shows across multiple cities up and down the UK including Liverpool, London, and Manchester. The shows are due to take place in April and May. This comes nearly three years after he cancelled his first tour in seven years back in 2017 due to “unforeseen family circumstances”, which meant over 100 shows were to no longer take place. His last tour The Tour That Didn’t Tour (2010) saw him earn a Guinness World Record as over 1.2 million people watched him perform.

Kay took to Twitter yesterday to announce that Dance For Life is returning for 2020 dates which is coming to London and Manchester, and raising money for UK charity, Cancer Research. This charity dance-a-thon “is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes” and “all people have to do is turn up and dance.” In a statement, Kay admitted “I’ve honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life” and talks about the atmosphere being “so happy and positive.” He will be joined by his Car Share co-star Sian Gibson.

Those that attend will dance on the dance floor with Peter Kay on the DJ decks as DJ PK. Kay had previously hosted 14 of these Dance For Life events back in 2016 across the UK and had been due to continue them in 2018, but these were cancelled alongside his stand-up tour. Although he completed his show Peter Kay’s Car Share back in 2018, he hasn’t appeared live since he stepped back from the limelight. Channel 5 broadcasted a documentary, Peter Kay: Comedy Genius, about him last year but a spokesperson for him described it as “incredibly misleading” and there were no new contributions to the show from Kay himself.

Tickets for Peter Kay’s 2020 Dance For Life shows go on sale at 9am, Friday 28th February. More information, including how to get tickets, can be found here.