SPOILER ALERT: Love Island winners announced

After 6 weeks of dumpings. recouplings and memes, the first-ever Winter edition of Love Island has come to an end and the winners have finally been announced! In a shock twist, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp have been crowned the winners after the bookies predicted their odds of 3/1 compared to Siannise and Luke T’s 1/4.

Paige and Finn were the longest-term couple in the villa after getting together in week 2; the pair stayed loyal during Casa Amor and became the first official couple of this year’s Love Island. After they were announced winners, Laura Whitmore presented them with two envelopes, one with £50,000 and the other with £0. Paige received the envelope with £50,000 and had the choice to share the money – choosing love, or keep the money – choosing, well, of course, money. She quickly chose to split the money with her partner Finn as they both stated they would spend the money on an apartment in Manchester. Paige and Finn truly did deserve to win, though this year, all four couples in the final were strong and no matter the result, they would have all be worthy of the first-ever winter Love Island crown.

However, the ratings for this finale episode dropped an immense amount compared to last years summer episode, from 6 million viewers in July to 2.4 million viewers this year. Though, the lack of views the final episode was dedicated to late presenter Caroline Flack and brought for a beautiful montage consisting of her best looks and her iconic ‘Flack walk’.

Catch the finale episode on ITV hub here.