Patti Smith is coming to the UK

Patti Smith is bringing her 1970 to 2020 Poetry and Music tour to London on 2 and 3 November 2020 at the London Royal Albert Hall, the only two UK dates. Patti Smith is a multi-talented American singer-songwriter, musician, author, poet and artist who became incredibly influential in the New York punk rock movement in the 70s. The four-time Grammy nominee is truly a living legend and has earned this through her amazing work from her fantastic influential debut album Horses to her award-winning memoir Just Kids and M Train.

Patti Smith is one of my idols and is truly a rock icon, she exudes what it means to be a powerful woman and gives inspiration to all. It was clear from her first single ‘Hey Joe / Piss Factory’ in 1974 she would be a punk rock icon. Her rough voice characterised with an explosive mix of genderbending rebellious style made her mark in music history. Smith was not afraid to wear masculine clothing and her deep powerful voice only certified a change in the punk rock and women’s movement marking her place in the history of music and culture.

Patti Smith is also incredibly inspirational, after suffering the loss of her close friends, husband and brother over a short period of time she never let this bring her down and began creating more music and writings to honour them. One of her most famous pieces of work Just Kids was in honour of her relationship and artistic journey she had with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. She says “I wrote it because Robert asked me to… Our relationship was such that I knew what he would want and the quality of what he deserved. So that was my agenda for writing that book. I wrote it to fulfil my vow to him, which was on his deathbed. In finishing, I did feel that I’d fulfilled my promise.”

In 2007 Patti Smith was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and even at the age of 73 years old she is continuously writing music and poetry which portrays a political message whilst touring across the globe. She is a true icon and anyone who is able to attend this show certainly should!

