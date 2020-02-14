Brighton Pride 2020: ‘Don’t Cha’ wish… you could see Mariah Carey and The Pussycat Dolls?

Whether you’re single and ready to mingle, or feeling loved up this Valentine’s Day, Brighton Pride’s latest announcement will get you hyped – Mariah Carey is set to headline the Saturday show, this is not a drill! On their Facebook announcement, the much-loved summer event shared that the “best-selling female artist of all time” will have a whopping 75 minute set. I wonder if some lucky fans will be thrown one of those haunting Walkers crisp packets with her face on too?

As if this great news isn’t enough, this years ‘Fabuloso’ themed pride has returning mega girl group The Pussycat Dolls set to headline the Sunday slot. Announced yesterday as the first headliner/act reveal, The Pussycat Dolls have also been allocated a 75 minute slot – what a weekend! This being the 30th Anniversary of Brighton Pride, it’s no surprise they’re pulling out all the stops to make the weekend of August 1st & 2nd as fabuloso as possible!

Though these are the only two acts announced so far, you can keep up with announcements to follow on Facebook on the Brighton & Hove Pride – Official Page. Amongst iconic musical acts, they’ll be an array of other activities and acts to see/take part in. This ranges from queer theatre, cabaret, politics, and even specific BAME and trans stages to showcase the full colours of the rainbow.

Brighton & Hove Pride – Fabuloso in the Park is already on its second release, so grab your tickets for this amazing weekend here before it’s too late.

Watch the new Pussycat Dolls video to get you hyped below: