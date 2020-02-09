Is a ‘Friends’ reunion finally on the way?

Could you BE any more excited? The Friends cast are thought to have struck a deal with HBO Max earlier this week so that we will be reunited with Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, and Ross for an hour-long special expected to air next year.

Friends aired from 1994-2004 and is considered one of the most influential TV shows in pop culture and although there has not been a new episode since 2004 it is still the most-watched US sitcom in the world. Fans are thrilled at the news of a reunion as we will finally see what the old group are like as responsible adults. We will find out if Rachel and Ross are still together? Does Joey ever settle down? How are Monica and Chandler’s twins? What is Phoebe doing now?

The news came as actor Matthew Perry (Chandler) posted a mysterious Tweet this week saying “Big news coming…” sparking a frenzy for Friends fans across the globe. However, could a reunion ruin the show? As the show creators Marta Kauffman said back in 2004 “the show was about that time in life when friends are your family”, but now the friends have their own family will it work in context of where they would be today? Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) also proclaimed to a journalist “I don’t want to see old Phoebe Buffay” and this begs the question of whether we are ready to see where the friends would be in 2020.

Are you excited for the reunion?

Watch an iconic clip from the show here: