Phillip Schofield comes out as gay

Phillip Schofield, acclaimed broadcaster and presenter, has come out as gay via a statement on his personal Instagram this morning. He later appeared alongside his co-presenter, Holly Willoughby, on This Morning to talk about the news.

The statement, posted to earlier today and later reposted by This Morning on their Instagram page, begins by reminding the public that they “never know what’s going on in someone’s seemingly perfect life” and over the recent years Schofield has “been coming to terms with the fact that [he is]gay.”

The presenter, who has been married to his wife Stephanie Lowe for almost 27 years, admits that this “has caused many heart-breaking conversations” with his family that have tried to “smother [him]with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.” Though he alludes to their being some “dark moments”, Schofield states that in today’s society “being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud” but “the hurt that [he is]causing to [his]family” is the root of his “pain and confusion.”

In ending, he admires his wife, admitting to “love her so very much” for being the “kindest soul [he has]ever met”, as well as his two daughters who have provided “hugs and encouraging words of comfort.” The awe he has for those that “have been brave and open in confronting their truth” seem to have given him the courage to open up, hoping this to be a way he can “find peace in [his]mind and a way forward.”

Numerous other presenters have flooded Twitter with support and praise, including Dermot O’Leary saying “Sending big love to the Schofield and his family […] Stand up guy, heart of a lion. X” and David Walliams who said “I am sending all my love to Schofe today. I have always held him in the highest regard, and now have nothing but respect and admiration for him.”

Schofield was interviewed on This Morning, which you can watch below, and his fellow presenters and colleagues have all offered their support to him.