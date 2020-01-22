Little Britain set to return

Aside from various specials during the late 2000’s, Little Britain has been off our screens for 15 years with the last series airing in 2005. However, one half of the duo that bought this show to life, David Walliams, has confirmed to The Sun that Little Britain will ‘definitely’ be returning to our screens.

Though it started on Radio 4 in 2000, its jump to the TV screen is where many Brits across the country fell in love with the satirical, risqué and purely comical characters depicted on the sketch show. The comedy duo, David Walliams and Matt Lucas, trialled a come-back episode that aired in October 2019 titled ‘Little Brexit’. It was the first time since their 2010 comedy Come Fly With Me that the two had worked together, after Lucas admitted their relationship proved difficult with them often being “at loggerheads.”

Nowadays, one question is obvious: how will the show look? The original was often criticised for its portrayal of disabled people and minority groups. In response to this, Walliams stated “you’d definitely do it differently because it’s a different time. There’s all kinds of tolerances that change”, with Lucas adding that they “made a more cruel comedy than [they’d] do now.”

Beloved characters like Vicky Pollard, Daffyd, and Lou & Andy don’t seem to be safe from the dawning of a new era Little Britain, however it is an exciting prospect as we wait to see what Walliams and Lucas are to churn out. Though we have no idea what the comeback will look like, its return is definite: “I would say there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming. I can’t say when exactly but at the right time and place.”

Listen to ‘Little Brexit’ below: