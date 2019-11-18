Sir Paul McCartney announced as Glastonbury 2020 headliner

Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney is the first confirmed headliner for Glastonbury Festival 2020.

He posted a cryptic image on his twitter account of Paul Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry (which you can see in the banner above), before officially confirming the news later on in the day.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury Festival. It first opened its doors in 1970 as a tiny festival with just 1,500 people, costing £1 a ticket and headlined by The Kinks. It went on to become one of the biggest festivals in the world – the 135,000 tickets for 2020 sold out in just 34 minutes.

Sir Paul previously headlined the festival back in 2004, with two-thirds of the setlist comprised of The Beatles classic hits such as ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Let It Be’ and ‘Yellow Submarine’. The set was incredibly popular and went on to be named Best Event at the NME Awards the following year.

Festival organiser Emily Eavis later posted on Instagram that she was “So excited.. Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true. There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary”. He will be joining Diana Ross, who was confirmed for the Legends slot earlier this year.

As yet, there is no more information on the other headline acts, but rumours include Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys. Coldplay, Queen, Led Zeppelin and Fleetwood Mac have all ruled themselves out of playing the festival this year, but only time will tell!

Sir Paul McCartney will be headlining the Saturday night of Glastonbury Festival, which runs from 24th-28th June 2020. Tickets will be available for resale in April 2020 – you can register in advance here, or click here for more information.

Relive some of his 2004 set below: