Coldplay announce new album

Almost 4 years on from A Head Full of Dreams, Coldplay have announced that they will be releasing a new album.

Despite suggesting at the time of its release that their 7th album would be their last, it has been confirmed that they will release Everyday Life on 22 November 2019.

The news was confirmed in letters sent to fans, following days of speculation – the band had recently changed the profile photos on their social media to a sun and moon, with the date set to 22 November 1919. The letters revealed that “for the 100 years or thereabouts we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life”. It will be a double album – one half is called Sunrise, and the other will be called Sunset.

According to the letter, “it is sort of how we feel about things”. Very little is known about the album but there are rumours that it will have a more experimental sound than their previous works, and that another album will follow it next year. However, other speculation amongst fans has suggested they may be returning to their earlier sound, so it seems we may not know the truth until we hear it for ourselves in a month’s time.

No matter what the content of the album will be, one thing is for sure – the prospect of new Coldplay music is a very exciting one.

Everyday Life will be released 22 November via Parlophone.

Read the letter in the tweet below: