Nostalgic News: ‘The Theory Of Everything’ is 5 years old today

Five years ago on 7th September 2014, James Marsh’s The Theory of Everything was released into cinemas.

The film stars Eddie Redmayne as Stephen Hawking and Felicity Jones as his first wife, Jane Hawking. The Theory of Everything is set at Cambridge University and details the life of the now late physicist Hawking. It deals with the love story of Stephen and Jane and how their relationship copes when Stephen begins to suffer with ALS; it also shows their family life and how Stephen and Jane dealt with parenthood as his condition deteriorated. The Theory of Everything portrays Stephen Hawking’s global success in physics and details how it took him all over the world.

Overall, this is a wonderful and inspiring watch that shows that disability is not a barrier to success or love.

Watch the trailer below: