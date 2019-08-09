‘Game of Thrones’ creators sign Netflix deal

They are the creators of what many people deem to be the greatest television show of all time, so it is no surprise that David Benioff and DB Weiss are pretty in demand now it’s all over (even after that controversial ending).

Following an intense bidding war involving Amazon and Disney, the pair have signed a deal with Netflix worth $200 million. It has been reported that this 5-year deal will involve the creation and development of a variety of films and TV shows for Netflix, as opposed to their current home on the US TV network HBO.

However, Benioff and Weiss will still be acting as executive producers on a Game of Thrones prequel, which will be airing on HBO in 2020 at the earliest. It is thought to still be in the early stages, with no title having yet been announced, but it is expected to be set around 5,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Perhaps as a result of this new deal, the pair will not be involved in the day-to-day production of this show. They are also already contracted to help create the next Star Wars trilogy with Disney-owned company Lucasfilm, which won’t be hitting cinemas until at least December 2022.

This signing with Netflix comes after the streaming service have made deals with other high profile writers over the last couple of years, including American Horror Story‘s Ryan Murphy, and Grey’s Anatomy‘s Shonda Rhimes. It is hoped that having these big names on board will help to reverse the recent slump in subscribers, as some of their recent original content hasn’t been as popular as they’d expected.

If you’re unfamiliar with Benioff and Weiss’ work, check out the trailer for Game of Thrones season 1: