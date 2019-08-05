Michelle Visage confirmed as Strictly Come Dancing contestant

Michelle Visage has been confirmed as a contestant on this years series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The legendary judge of RuPaul’s Drag Race is no stranger to British reality television, having been a finalist on the 15th season of Celebrity Big Brother (won by Katie Price). She has also been a judge on Ireland’s Got Talent for two years.

Tweeting about the news – which was announced on ITV’s Lorraine this morning – Michelle said that this is a ‘DREAM COME TRUE! I am honored to be a part of this legendary show in my fave place on earth!’

As of 5th August, Michelle was the ninth of 11 contestants that have been announced for this year’s series so far. The others are:

Former England goalkeeper David James

Comedian Chris Ramsey

EastEnders actress Emma Barton

YouTuber Saffron Barker

Former Coronation Street actress Catherine Tyldesley

BBC Breakfast sports presenter Mike Bushell

CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual

Chef and philanthropist Emma Thynn, Viscountess Weymouth

Paralympic table tennis champion Will Bayley

Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing

Based on previous years, it seems likely that there will be four more contestants, although so far we have seen several changes in advance of this year’s series, including a new addition to the judging panel.

Following the departure of Dame Darcey Bussell, it has been confirmed that Motsi Mabuse will be replacing her. Whilst her casting has been praised for encouraging diversity, it has also been controversial as she is the sister of Oti Mabuse, one of the professional dancers, leaving some viewers questioning whether her critique will be biased.

Michelle’s announcement came with the news that the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be hitting BBC iPlayer in October.

Strictly Come Dancing will be coming to BBC One this Autumn.

Watch Michelle’s announcement here: