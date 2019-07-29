SPOILER ALERT: The winners of Love Island have been announced

After 8 weeks of tears, tantrums and dumpings – amidst some blossoming love, of course – this year’s Love Island has finally come to an end, with Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea having been crowned the winners.

Fan favourite Amber has had a turbulent time in the villa, having started her journey coupled up with Callum Macleod, who eventually became the first contestant to be dumped from the island. She then entered a friendship couple with Anton Danyluk before falling for Michael Griffiths. The pair seemed to be going strong until Michael recoupled with Joanna Chimonides following Casa Amor, breaking Amber’s heart in the process. After entering yet another friendship couple, this time with Ovie Soko, Amber was won over by Greg, who entered the villa on Day 44 as the one of the last entrants (alongside India Reynolds and Harley Brash). From then on, fans fell for his Irish charms and how he was able to put a smile back on Amber’s face after weeks of heartache.

The new couple, who have only known each other for less than a fortnight, beat bookies favourites Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague into second place. Tommy and Molly-Mae have been together for 54 days, making them the longest standing couple in the villa. They were the only romantic couple to make it through Casa Amor unscathed, as well as being the only ones in the final who were officially boyfriend and girlfriend.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds came third, and Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins came fourth.

Of course, after five years of watching the show, fans have always hoped for a dramatic showdown in which one member of the winning couple would steal the £50,000 prize rather than splitting it, but this year it was not to be – Greg chose to split the money with Amber.

Maybe this long awaited twist will come soon, as it was recently confirmed that Love Island will have a Winter series as well as its conventional Summer slot as of 2020, in order to fill the biannual reality TV gap left by the cancellation of Big Brother last year.

Watch one of Greg and Amber’s highlights below: