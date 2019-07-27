Docklands Festival is Coming To Southampton

Docklands Festival 2019 will be the biggest rave of it’s kind in the region. Dirty Box Productions are familiar with these events, and are now launching this pioneering day festival. With an expected capacity in Hogland’s Park of 10,000 people, surrounded by nature, confetti and light displays, there will be three high tech stages.

There will be food, drink and funfair rides and huge stages to enhance the sound and experience. The main stage will be in the hands of Switch Southampton, the Bass and Garage stage from Foreverland and the Drum and Bass stage from the On a Mission team.

The names announced so far include Patrick Topping, Alan Fitzpatrick, Andy C, Pete Tong, Jaguar Skills, Sub Focus, My Nu Leng, Wilkinson and many more across the ten-hour event.

Docklands Festival will be coming to Southampton on the 28th of September. Grab your tickets here

Check out Alan Fitzpatrick’s track ‘Kona’ below: