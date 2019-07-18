Paul McCartney to write ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ musical adaptation

Sir Paul McCartney is making his musical-writing debut at the age of 77 by adapting the classic Christmas film It’s a Wonderful Life.

The Beatles legend, who is often considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time, will be writing the music and lyrics alongside Lee Hall, the man behind Billy Elliot and, more recently, the screenwriter for Rocketman. Hall is also penning a book to go alongside the musical.

It’s a Wonderful Life was released in 1946, but it is still incredibly popular today, having been voted Britain’s Favourite Christmas Film in 2018. It starred James Stewart as George Bailey, a man who contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve but has a guardian angel that tries to save him. McCartney has called this “a universal story we can all relate to”, which was something that drew him to the project.

The musical is expected to debut in “late 2020” according to its producer Bill Kenwright.

You can watch a trailer created for the 2012 rerelease of the film below: