Toy Story 4 breaks box office records

Pixar’s Toy Story 4 has broken box office records for its opening weekend.

Globally, the movie has made $238 million already, making it the biggest opening weekend for an animated picture of all time. It also set a UK record for the biggest ever opening weekend for an animation, having made £12m between Friday and Sunday.

In the US, however, the film failed to meet its projections. It was initially predicted to make around $150m, but it actually came in at $118m – much lower than other recent sequels to older franchises, such as Incredibles 2 and Finding Dory, which made $183m and $135m respectively.

Toy Story 4 has been released 9 years on from the third film, which many felt was an appropriate end to a much loved franchise – but despite many people having reservations because of this, the movie has been met with generally positive reviews. You can read what we thought of it here.

Toy Story 4 is out in cinemas now.

Watch the trailer: