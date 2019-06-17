Suzanne Collins announces ‘Hunger Games’ prequel

It has been revealed that Suzanne Collins has written a prequel to The Hunger Games trilogy.

The incredibly popular Young Adult series was set in the fictional country of Panem, which had been separated into ‘Districts’ following a civil war. Each year, two ‘tributes’ from each District are selected to battle to the death as part of a reality television show.

The currently untitled novel is scheduled for publication in May 2020. Rather than following the lives of pre-established characters such as Katniss Everdeen, this will be set 64 years before the events of the first novel. In a statement, Collins said ‘The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days – as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet – provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity.’

Following the extraordinary success of The Hunger Games movie franchise, Lionsgate have already expressed their interest in adapting this prequel too. Over 100 million copies of the original book series have been sold around the world, and the four movies created from them made around £2.4billion worldwide.

The prequel is scheduled for publication on 19th May 2020.

