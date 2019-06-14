Taylor Swift announces her seventh album

After weeks of speculation – which has involved fans finding Easter eggs in her ME! music video and analysing her every Instagram post – Taylor Swift has finally revealed the title and release date of her seventh album.

In an Instagram Live video, Swift confirmed speculation that her album would be called Lover, and announced that it will be released on 23rd August. It will have 18 tracks, making it her longest album to date.

She also announced her next single, ‘You Need to Calm Down’, which celebrates Pride in lines such as “Why are you mad when you could be GLAAD?”, alluding to the The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation organisation which she has supported on several occasions. The video for this single will be released on Monday 17th June.

This album is the follow up to her 2017 album Reputation, which was the second biggest album in the world that year, despite having only been released in the November: it seems likely that she’ll be dominating the charts this year, too.

Lover will be released via Republic on 23rd August.

In the mean time, listen to You Need to Calm Down here: