Nostalgic News: Minecraft was released 10 years ago today

Minecraft has longevity. Even now, in 2019, it is still within the top 25 streamed games on Twitch, and the game has over 90 million players each month. But what gives it such a long lifespan? Possibly, its simplistic concept. The game allows players to build whatever they desire out of simple blocks of material, and fight an army of evil cartoon monsters, such as zombies or creepers, to try and survive for as long as possible, while collecting resources. This is all accompanied by a simple 16-bit graphics and a vivid colour scheme which makes it very appealing to a younger player base.

The game hasn’t changed much in 10 years. However, a franchise has been built around it, including a series of spinoff games, a new gaming convention; Minecon and a movie, which is due to be released later this year. The world loves Minecraft and all the content it has created. There are so many videos on YouTube on mad creations that players have spent years building. The game is going as strong as ever after 10 years. I wonder if it will be a gaming experience for generations to come.

Minecraft is available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox 360, PS3 and Mobile. The Minecraft Movie is out later this year

Watch the trailer for Minecraft below: