Avengers: Endgame breaks opening weekend record

Avengers: Endgame has made box office history as it takes in $1.2 billion in its opening weekend. This is made up of $350 million domestically and $859 million from overseas. As a comparison, it took Avengers: Infinity War 11 days to reach the same milestone.

Marvel President, Kevin Feige has said in a statement that: “From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics. That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame is now in cinemas nationwide.

Click on the link below to watch the trailer to the MCU finale: