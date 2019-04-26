Rami Malek joins James Bond cast

Rami Malek has been revealed as the latest Bond villain in the 25th official James Bond film at a conference in Jamaica yesterday afternoon. The film is not yet named, but will be released next April and will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final time playing the title character.

Malek’s character has been described as: “a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology”. Full details of Malek’s character have been not yet been fully revealed – he didn’t attend the launch – but he did send a video message to confirm he was playing the villainous character.

The official plot summary of the latest Bond film describes how: “Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His piece is short-lived when his old friend Felix Letter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous that expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Other actors confirmed for the film include: Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomi Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux and Jeffrey Wright.

