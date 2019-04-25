Nostalgic News: Blur’s Parklife was released 25 years ago today

Britpop

noun

1. British pop music of the mid 1990s that was typically influenced by the Beatles and other British groups of the 1960s and perceived as a reaction against American grunge music.

One of the bands at the forefront of the britpop movement was that of Blur. And, in 1994, Blur released arguably their best album of the decade – Parklife. A defining album of the decade, that contained hits such as ‘Girls and Boys’ and of course, the iconic ‘Parklife’ – a track along with Oasis‘ ‘Wonderwall’ that defined the genre. People still listen to Britpop 25 years on, as it was a milestone in British music, and one of the genres (the other being 90s rave, popularised by Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy) that defined the musical vibe of the decade.

Parklife is available now via Parlophone Records

