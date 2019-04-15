Theatre company to represent Isle of Wight in Hertford

Origins Theatre is representing the Isle of Wight in Hertford next month. Hertford Theatre Week showcases six different plays from separate drama groups from all over the country. They compete for the chance to reach a national festival. Origins submitted an original play – ‘Fresh Start’ – which explores different forms of domestic abuse. The play was written by Origins’ Director, Kevin Wilson under his pen name, Heston Wilson.

Wilson has said that: “We are beyond excited! We have performed the plays a couple of times on the island, and got great audience feedback. It’s a true all-island production, with an amazing cast that features Maureen Sullivan, Pamela Stirling, Geoff Kirk and Jason Harris, and original music performed by John Hacker and John Bentley. There’s a bit of extra excitement for us, because it seems we are the only theatre company presenting our own play. So, no pressure then!”

Origins Theatre is performing at Hertford Theatre on Wednesday May 1st.

Click on the link below to watch a clip of one of Origins Theatre’s productions: