Nuffield Southampton Theatres announces new play about The Hobbit pub in Southampton

Samuel Hodges, director of Nuffield Southampton Theatres, has announced that the company will be commisioning a new play about the local pub, The Hobbit. The play will be surrounding the controversy that the pub had with a Hollywood film company over copyright infringement, beginning in 2012.

Sir Ian McKellen – who played Gandalf – actively spoke out in support of the pub. Even this week, he paid a surprise visit to the establishment before visiting Nuffield Southampton Theatres (campus) to perform his new show, Ian McKellen on Stage, to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Samuel Hodges has said that: “With Tolkien’s masterpiece interrogating the battle between disadvantaged man and the things the world throws at him, this is life imitating art in both senses of the phrase, and a brilliant premise for a new play. As we have over the last year with The Shadow Factory and SS Mendi, we want to continue to celebrate and share local stories with our audience and it was very special to have Sir Ian’s support on his visit to Southampton.’

