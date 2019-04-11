Chris Lilley partners with Netflix for new show Lunatics

After the success of shows such as Summer Heights High, Angry Boys, Ja’mie: Private School Girl and Jonah from Tonga, Chris Lilley is back with a brand new series – Lunatics. He has partnered with Netflix for the new project and marks his first new show in five years.

The first trailer has already been released, and shows Lilley playing a number of eccentric characters. The show began shooting in Queensland last year but was announced in March 2018.

Some of the new characters include: Jana, a “lesbian pet psychic to the stars”, Keith Dick, a fashion retailer with a “sexuality disorder”and Becky, a 7ft 3ins YouTuber.

The trailer has already received some controversy, as some believe that Lilley has used ‘blackface’, something he was accused of in Angry Boys as well.

The show does not yet have a release date, but you can watch the first trailer by clicking on the link below: