Madonna to perform at Eurovision 2019

Madonna has been announced as the main artist chosen to perform at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, taking place in Israel next month. Although Madonna’s press team and Live Nation Israel have both confirmed the event, the Eurovision organisers have not explicitly confirmed the appearance yet. “Official news and updates will come directly from the Eurovision channels in due course.”

Madonna has recently teased some new music on her social media accounts, with a music video filmed in Portugal suggestive of some fresh material from the pop star. Live Nation Israel has confirmed that she will “perform two songs, including a new song from her upcoming album.” Although many are excited for the star’s performance, it has not been an announcement free from controversy. Several stars, including Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, have called for a boycott to the Eurovision Song Contest on human rights grounds.

Reality show winner, Michael Rice is representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest this year with a track called ‘Bigger Than Us’.

