Killing Eve leads BAFTA TV award nominations

BBC thriller, Killing Eve leads 2019’s BAFTA TV award nominations – both Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer have been nominated for best actress. The show has a total of 14 nominations. Coming in slightly behind that is A Very English Scandal – with Hugh Grant starring – with 12 nominations. Perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the nomination list is that Bodyguard’s Richard Madden did not feature on the best actor list. This is despite his Golden Globe win for best actor in a TV drama.

There was some controversy surrounding the nomination of Killing Eve, as it is technically an American programme, having first been aired on BBC America. However, a BAFTA spokesperson has said that: “Bafta’s TV committee has deemed Killing Eve eligible owing to the significant creative contribution from key talent reside in the UK both in front of, and behind, the camera, Development and post-production also took place in the UK.”

Here is the list of the top nominations:

Leading actress

■ Jodie Comer, Killing Eve – BBC One

■ Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard – BBC One

■ Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson – BBC One

■ Sandra Oh, Killing Eve – BBC One

Leading actor

■ Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose – Sky Atlantic

■ Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt – BBC Three

■ Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal – BBC One

■ Lucian Msamati, Kiri – Channel 4

Supporting actress

■ Billie Piper, Collateral – BBC Two

■ Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve – BBC One

■ Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson – BBC One

■ Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal – BBC One

Supporting actor

■ Alex Jennings, Unforgotten – ITV

■ Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal – BBC One

■ Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve – BBC One

■ Stephen Graham, Save Me – Sky Atlantic

Entertainment performance

■ Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV

■ David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You? – BBC One

■ Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You? – BBC One

■ Rachel Parris, The Mash Report – BBC Two

Male performance in a comedy programme

■ Alex Macqueen, Sally4Ever – Sky Atlantic

■ Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats – Channel 4

■ Peter Mullan, Mum – BBC Two

■ Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9 – BBC Two

Female performance in a comedy programme

■ Daisy May Cooper, This Country – BBC Three

■ Jessica Hynes, There She Goes – BBC Four

■ Julia Davis, Sally4Ever – Sky Atlantic

■ Lesley Manville, Mum – BBC Two

Drama series

■ Bodyguard – BBC One

■ Informer – BBC One

■ Killing Eve – BBC One

■ Save Me – Sky Atlantic

Single drama

■ Bandersnatch (Black Mirror) – Netflix

■ Care – BBC One

■ Killed By My Debt – BBC Three

■ Through The Gates (On The Edge) – Channel 4

Mini-series

■ A Very English Scandal – BBC One

■ Kiri – Channel 4

■ Mrs Wilson – BBC One

■ Patrick Melrose – Sky Atlantic

International

■ 54 Hours – The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis – BBC Four

■ The Handmaid’s Tale – Channel 4

■ Reporting Trump’s First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville) – BBC Two

■ Succession – Sky Atlantic

Entertainment programme

■ Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV

■ Britain’s Got Talent – ITV

■ Michel McIntyre’s Big Show – BBC One

■ Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

