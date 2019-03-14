Watch: New Avengers: Endgame trailer

Marvel Studios has released a new Avengers: Endgame trailer. The film, released next month, follows the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Endgame will pick up where it left off, seeing Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk and a few more left to carry on.

Avengers: Endgame was shot straight after Infinity War and was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

The official synopsis for the plot is: The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.

The movie is released April 26th, 2019 and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Don Cheadle, Karen Gillan and Brie Larson.

Click on the link below to watch the latest trailer for the much-anticipated release: