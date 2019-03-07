Brie Larson to star in CIA drama for Apple

After the hype surrounding Captain Marvel, Brie Larson’s already humungous talent – especially after her Oscar win for Room – seems to be completely unstoppable. Larson’s latest project is set to be the star and executive producer of a brand new original CIA drama for Apple. The series is based on the former spy, Amaryllis Fox’s memoir, Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA.

The plot details have not yet been released in detail, but so far the show has been described as a: “provocative and contemporary look at a young woman’s journey in the CIA, told through the prism of her closest relationships.”

Apple is continuing to line-up big names for its new streaming service. For example, Chris Evans has also been named to star and executive produce a new legal drama, Defending Jacob. Also, a talk show drama starring Jennifer Anniston, Steve Carrell and Reese Witherspoon will be coming to the service.

Whilst there may be no trailer yet for Larson’s latest series, take a look at the trailer for Captain Marvel – released in cinemas this weekend: