Luke Perry has died aged 52

After suffering a stroke last week, Luke Perry, who starred in 90210 and Riverdale, has died aged 52. Perry died on Monday at St Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank and passed away surrounded by his family and close friends.

A statement has already been issued, saying: “Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Rachel ‘Minnie’ Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfulyl request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

According to sources, Perry had most recently been shooting scenes at the Warner Bros lot.

Click on the link below to watch an interview with Perry in the 90s: