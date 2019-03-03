Hamilton wins big at What’s On Stage Awards

Hamilton was the big winner at this year’s What’s On Stage Awards, taking home five prizes. Unlike other award shows, the prizes are all voted for by the public. For Hamilton, their awards included: best actor in a musical for Jamael Westman and best supporting actor in a music for Jason Pennycooke. It also won for best choreography, best costume design and best lighting design.

Other awards during the night included: Sophie Okonedo winning best actress in a play for Antony and Cleopatra, and Aidan Turner winning best actor in a play for The Lieutenant of Inishmore. Best new musical went to Heathers – Carrie Hope Fletcher was the winner for best actress in a musical for the popular high-school teen drama. Vanessa Redgrave won best supporting actress for The Inheritance and Adrian Scarborough won best supporting actor for The Madness of George III. Best off-West End Production went to Six the Musical, and best regional production went to Spring Awakening at the Hope Mill Theatre.

