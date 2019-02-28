Brooklyn Nine-Nine renewed for season 7

NBC has announced that fan favourite Brooklyn Nine-Nine is to be renewed for a seventh season. When Fox cancelled the show after its fifth season last year, NBC took over and even gave the show 18 episodes instead of the typical 13.

Season six was released in January, and has since averaged 3.9 million viewers (last year, the show was averaging 2.9 million on Fox). With stars Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz and Chelsea Peretti (who has since left the show), the show remains stronger than ever. For example, after its cancellation last year, Lin-Manuel Miranda spoke out about his anger on Twitter. Now, he is set to appear as a guest star in one of the upcoming episodes of season six.

However, it was mainly due to the fans that the show was picked up by NBC. There was such an uproar on Twitter that the network couldn’t help but use the opportunity to pick up a show that continues to address important issues of race and LGBT+, amongst many others.

