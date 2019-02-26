Talk Talk star, Mark Hollis, dies aged 64

Mark Hollis, lead singer of popular 1980s band Talk Talk, has died aged 64. His former manager, Keith Aspden, made the announcement this morning, saying that: “Mark has died after a short illness from which he never recovered.” Talk Talk’s most famous singles include ‘Such a Shame’ and ‘It’s My Life’. Hollis also released a solo album called Mark Hollis in 1998, but retired shortly after, removing himself from the music industry and public appearances.

Talk Talk’s bassist, Paul Webb, said that he was: “shocked and saddened” and that “musically he was a genius and it was an honour and a privilege to have been in a band with him”.

Other musicians were quick to pay their respect to the lead singer, including Simon Le Bon from Duran Duran. He said that Hollis was “one of music’s great innovators” and that he “was the main songwriter of some truly great songs”.

