Watch: Game of Thrones Season 8 teaser trailer and premiere date aired

HBO finally announced the premiere date for hit show Game of Thrones‘ final season last night, at the end of a brand new teaser trailer.

The hotly anticipated Season 8 is set to air on 14th April 2019 for a six-week run, making the final season the show’s shortest. However, all episodes are said to be longer than usual, with showrunner David Benioff saying that this season is “the biggest thing [they]’ve ever done.”

Although it doesn’t feature any scenes from the show, the teaser trailer shows three of the four remaining Starks Jon (Kit Harington), Sansa (Sophie Turner), and Arya (Maisie Williams) walking through the crypts of Winterfell and past the statues of key characters Ned, Catelyn, and Lyanna Stark before everything starts to freeze. Not only does this teaser hint at the Great War between the Starks and the White Walkers, but it also shows Jon and Arya in the same place for the first time since Season 1.

This news comes after a five-second snippet aired last week which sees the first meeting between Sansa and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) upon the Dragon Queen’s arrival at Winterfell.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will air on 14th April 2019 on HBO in the US. UK viewers can watch it on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at either 2am or 9pm on 15th April. Watch the teaser trailer below: