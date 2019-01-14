Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott to headline Super Bowl

Maroon 5 has now been confirmed as the main headliner of Super Bowl 2019, alongside rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi. However, despite being one of the biggest gigs in the world, Maroon 5’s decision to perform is a controversial one. Some believe they shouldn’t perform due to the NFL’s stance over some players refusing to stand when the US national anthem is played. The refusal to stand is in protest against the treatment of black people in America. It has been rumoured that artists such as Rihanna and Cardi B have refused to perform due to these controversies.

An online petition has already been started, urging Maroon 5 not to perform – the petition already has over 84,000 signatures. Big Boi, made famous through Outkast, has already received numerous messages from fans who are disappointed about his decision to perform at the halftime show. Travis Scott has not yet mentioned his appearance on any of his social media platforms.

The Super Bowl takes place on 3rd February 2019 in Atlanta.

Click on the link below to watch Justin Timberlake’s performance from last year, where over 100 million tuned in: