Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody win at the Golden Globe Awards

In a surprising night, Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody were the big winners at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali starring comedy took away three prizes, including Best Motion Picture (comedy/musical), Best Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for Ali’s performance. The Queen biopic received the awards for Best Motion Picture (drama) and Best Actor (drama) for Rami Malek’s bold portrayal of frontman Freddie Mercury.

Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor attended the ceremony alongside Malek, who dedicated his win to Mercury and stated he was ‘beyond moved’ to have been awarded. There was no mention or thanks given to Bryan Singer, who was fired as director halfway through production after a series of creative disputes and on-set clashes with Malek.

It was also a strong night for British talent, as Olivia Colman and Christian Bale claimed the globes for their respective performances in The Favourite and Vice. In the TV categories, Richard Madden scooped Best Actor in a Television Series (drama) for his role as war veteran David Budd in BBC hit, Bodyguard.

Alfonso Cuaron’s hotly tipped Netflix drama, Roma, earned him the gong for Best Director, as well as Best Motion Picture (foreign language). Meanwhile, early favourite A Star is Born picked up just one award for Best Song, with both Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga missing out on any awards.

Watch a recap of the night below: