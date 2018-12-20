Black Mirror film to be released as part of new Netflix series

Series 5 of the popular Netflix series, Black Mirror is set to be released on 28th December. However, it has been spotted that the first episode of the new series is 90 minutes long – feature-film length.

It is entitled Bandersnatch and is listed separately to the other 19 episodes from the series. Netflix has described the film as: “mind-bending, offbeat, cerebral and dark.” Charlie Brooker, creator of the series, has previously said that a movie was unlikely: “We would need a really good idea to do a movie…because we fell like they’re little movies anyway. So unless we had an idea that needed 300 million dollars, I think we’re incredibly lucky to be doing what we’re doing.”

Fans have had numerous theories about what the title Bandersnatch could refer to. A bandersnatch is a character in Lewis Carroll’s Through The Looking Glass and nonsense poem ‘The Hunting of the Snark’. The title could also refer to a 1984 computer game project.

