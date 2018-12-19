Free Student Membership to NST Laboratory Scheme

Free membership to Nuffield Southampton Theatre’s NST Laboratory scheme is open to all University of Southampton students. The scheme offers students with an interest in theatre the opportunity to meet other like-minded people, with the hope of developing Southampton into more of a vibrant place to explore and create theatre.

Membership is free for current students at University of Southampton during this academic year; you simply need to visit the NST City box office and present your Student ID to become a member.

The benefits of joining the NST Laboratory are: discounted tickets to all studio and NST productions, unique access to NST staff and exclusive artist development opportunities, access to the NST Spare Room Scheme which offers free space for rehearsals, meeting and writing at NST City, and weekly emails highlighting local and national opportunities.

