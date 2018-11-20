BBC wins two international Emmys

A BBC drama about gay relationships and a BBC film documenting the work of citizen journalists in Syria have both taken home international Emmys. Man in an Orange Shirt won the TV movie/mini-series prize, and Goodbye Aleppo won the documentary prize. Man in an Orange Shirt tells the story of two gay relationships – one following World War Two and the other in present-day London.

As well as these successes, Lars Mikkelsen, best known for his role in BBC’s Sherlock took home the best actor prize for his role as a priest in the Danish drama, Ride Upon the Storm.

The International Emmys take place annually, and are presented by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, with the International Emmys honour made outside of the US. This year, 11 awards were presented to shows from 10 countries. A special prize was also awarded to Sophie Turner Laing, who was formerly an executive at Sky and also spent five years at the BBC.

