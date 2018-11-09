Brooklyn Nine-Nine announce Season 6 premiere date

After NBC picked up American sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine in May earlier this year, and the cast and team started working on Season 6, fans have been waiting for a release date for their beloved detective comedy.

The date was announced yesterday by Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s official Twitter account, as well as some of the cast members’ various social media accounts as January 10th 2019. They also released an official poster for the date of the premiere earlier today.

Most of the cast and team are returning for Season 6, which is set to have 18 episodes. However, Chelsea Peretti announced last month that she will only be returning as Gina for part of the upcoming season.

B99 fans. Hiiiiiiiiiiii. Chelsea Peretti, here. I won't be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji. I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) October 3, 2018

Season 6 will finally reveal whether Captain Holt got the job as NYPD commissioner, and will also see the development of the relationship between Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) as a married couple.

The first four seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are available on Netflix UK. Watch the show’s ‘Best Burns’ below: