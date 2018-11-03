New film version of The Color Purple announced

It has been announced that Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, Quincy Jones and Scott Sanders are set to produce a new film version of The Color Purple. Warner Bros. are set to develop the adaptation of the highly acclaimed musical.

Spielberg directed the 1985 version of the novel, which won a Pulitzer Prize. Additionally, the original Broadway production of the book ran from 2005 to 2008, and had 11 Tony Award nominations. The revival which opened in 2015 won two Tony awards in 2016. The musical has made more than $350 million.

The original film, starring Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover, Margaret Avery and Oprah Winfrey, earned all three actress Oscar nominations; the film was also nominated for Best Picture. Cynthia Erivo won Best Actress in a musical at the 2016 Tony Awards for her role in the show.

Casting is yet to be announced, and it is unclear when the film will be released.

Click on the link below to watch the original trailer for the 1985 film: