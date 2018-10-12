Watch: Live-action Aladdin trailer

The live-action remake of Aladdin has now released its first trailer. The film is directed by Guy Ritchie, and will have new songs to add to its many classics; composed by Alan Menken, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

There is plenty of CGI in the trailer, the same as The Jungle Book, but the film is sure to appeal with its nostalgic features amongst the younger generations.

The cast features many well-known names, such as Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine, Will Smith as the Genie, Marian Kenzari as Jamar, Navid Negahbanas as the Sultan, Nasim Pedrad as Jasmin’s handmaiden, Billy Magussen as a potential suitor for Jasmine, and Numan Acar as Jafar’s right-hand man.

The film is set to be released 24th May 2019.

