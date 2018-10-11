‘9/11 musical’ heading to the West End

Although a musical based around 9/11 may seem like an unusual vision, the Tony award-winning piece is set to come to the West End after a triumphant run on Broadway. It has been said to be “a story about people coming together.”

The producers of the musical, which is entitled Come From Away, have described it as ‘a celebration of the best of human kind’. It tells the story of how a small town in Newfoundland helped 7,000 stranded travellers in Canada when airspace was closed after the 9/11 attack.

Initially, American audiences were said to be wary of the show, but now it has allowed them “to tap into their emotions” about the attacks on September 11th, 2001.

The musical is running at Dublin’s Abbey Theatre from 6th December – 19th January. The West End production begins previews at the Phoenix Theatre in London on 30th January.

