Taylor Swift breaks record for most American Music Awards of all time

After last night’s AMAs, Taylor Swift has now broken the all-time record for most awards. She won four yesterday, which brings her total up to 23 – this beats the total number held by previous record holder, Whitney Houston.

Swift opened the AMAs with her powerful song, ‘I Did Something Bad’. Her awards included Artist of the Year, as well as Pop/Rock Female Artist, Tour, and Pop/Rock Album. However, her acceptance speech was not just focused on her music, she used the platform to discuss political issues as well: “This award, and every single award given out tonight, were voted on by the people. And you know what else is voted on by the people? The midterm elections on November 6. Get out and vote. I love you guys.” She also seemed to hint about her follow up to Reputation, saying: “I’m even more excited about the next chapter.”

Other highlights from the night included XXXTentacion’s mother accepting a posthumous award for the rapper who was shot dead in June. The ceremony also closed with a tribute to Aretha Franklin, with a performance from Gladys Knight.

Watch Swift’s performance from last night by clicking on the link below: